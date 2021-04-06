Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Purchased by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 80.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Cintas were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Cintas by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Cintas by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $354.04 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.28 and a fifty-two week high of $369.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $341.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. Cintas had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $329.78.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, All Other, and Corporate. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

