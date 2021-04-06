Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,620 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty Braves Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 316.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Liberty Braves Group in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,136,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BATRA stock opened at $29.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a PE ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $15.67 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

In related news, Director David E. Rapley sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $49,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

