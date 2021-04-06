Citigroup Inc. Has $93,000 Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Citigroup Inc. cut its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,422,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $8,209,000. Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,152,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,152,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $388,000.

NYSEARCA GSSC opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.13. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $66.18.

