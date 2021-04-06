Citigroup Inc. Has $95,000 Holdings in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,438 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Golden Ocean Group were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 44,424 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGL opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a 52 week low of $2.69 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $969.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 1.83.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $168.71 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a negative net margin of 17.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%.

Separately, BTIG Research increased their price target on Golden Ocean Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

