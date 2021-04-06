Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 1,966.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,398 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SBS. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 13,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP during the third quarter valued at about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBS shares. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.93.

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

