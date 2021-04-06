Citigroup Inc. Makes New Investment in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,120 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc lifted its stake in shares of SharpSpring by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in SharpSpring by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 201,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in SharpSpring during the 3rd quarter valued at about $694,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SharpSpring in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,715,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of SharpSpring by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 269,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get SharpSpring alerts:

Shares of SharpSpring stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $200.10 million, a PE ratio of -28.91 and a beta of 1.75. SharpSpring, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $26.78.

SharpSpring (NASDAQ:SHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. SharpSpring had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. Analysts predict that SharpSpring, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHSP shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SharpSpring in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SharpSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on SharpSpring from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SharpSpring in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.17.

SharpSpring Company Profile

SharpSpring, Inc operates as a cloud-based marketing technology company worldwide. The company offers SharpSpring, a marketing automation Software as Service platform that uses features, such as web tracking, lead scoring, and automated workflow; and SharpSpring Mail+ product, a subset of the full suite solution, which focuses on traditional email marketing.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHSP).

Receive News & Ratings for SharpSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharpSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.