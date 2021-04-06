City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Plans $0.58 Quarterly Dividend

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the bank on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

City has raised its dividend payment by 30.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. City has a payout ratio of 51.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect City to earn $4.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Shares of City stock traded down $1.36 on Tuesday, reaching $82.49. 46,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,938. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.67. City has a 52 week low of $53.06 and a 52 week high of $88.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.68.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.00 million. City had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 33.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that City will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised City from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.33.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $224,102.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,681,027.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $85,914.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,107 shares of company stock worth $387,716 over the last ninety days. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

