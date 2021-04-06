Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 413.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clarus were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clarus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,511,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Clarus by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,011,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 35,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $633,735.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,650,341.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 60,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $1,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,591,598.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock worth $3,577,499. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

CLAR stock opened at $17.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.96. Clarus Co. has a 12 month low of $8.21 and a 12 month high of $19.63. The company has a market capitalization of $560.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. On average, research analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

