Clarus Securities Lowers StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) to Hold

StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) was downgraded by investment analysts at Clarus Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

GNWSF stock opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $51.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 3.02. StageZero Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $1.27.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

