Clinigen Group’s (CLIN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON CLIN opened at GBX 802.48 ($10.48) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 739.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 686.28. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.71. Clinigen Group has a 1 year low of GBX 499 ($6.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 940 ($12.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

