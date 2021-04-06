CoinPoker Price Hits $0.0332 on Exchanges (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. One CoinPoker token can now be purchased for $0.0332 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $38,840.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00059234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00020053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003548 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $390.47 or 0.00668664 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.27 or 0.00079234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030827 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CHP) is a token. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 tokens and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.