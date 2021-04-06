Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $178.70 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) will announce sales of $178.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Columbus McKinnon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $177.50 million to $179.90 million. Columbus McKinnon posted sales of $189.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will report full-year sales of $642.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $640.91 million to $643.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $744.80 million, with estimates ranging from $739.60 million to $750.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbus McKinnon.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $166.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million.

CMCO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their target price on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Columbus McKinnon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

NASDAQ:CMCO opened at $53.65 on Friday. Columbus McKinnon has a fifty-two week low of $20.97 and a fifty-two week high of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 73.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 269,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

