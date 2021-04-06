Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.58

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.58 and traded as high as $66.52. Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares last traded at $66.52, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.25.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

