Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.90. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 2,812 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after acquiring an additional 602,135 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 945,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,542,000 after acquiring an additional 76,007 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 122.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 42,233 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 171,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 23,608 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

