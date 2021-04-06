Connectome Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $926,780.00 (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. Connectome has a total market cap of $490,583.80 and $926,780.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Connectome coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000690 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Connectome has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00057796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00019994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003718 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $413.11 or 0.00702992 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.85 or 0.00076324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00030478 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Connectome Coin Profile

Connectome is a coin. Its launch date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

Buying and Selling Connectome

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

