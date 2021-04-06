Constellation Brands (STZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 8th. Analysts expect Constellation Brands to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Constellation Brands to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE STZ opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $209.70. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $242.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.20%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STZ. OTR Global upgraded Constellation Brands from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Truist cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $220.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.52.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total value of $1,395,786.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing and distribution of beer, wine and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine and dessert wine-and across all price points.

