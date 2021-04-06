ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CNVVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of CNVVY stock opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.45. ConvaTec Group has a 1 year low of $8.42 and a 1 year high of $11.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

