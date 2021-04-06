Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$7.75 to C$8.75 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CTS. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

TSE:CTS opened at C$5.84 on Monday. Converge Technology Solutions has a one year low of C$0.92 and a one year high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of C$909.76 million and a P/E ratio of -142.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

