Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPYG. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,172,000 after buying an additional 138,080 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 12,236 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 292,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,168,000 after acquiring an additional 75,692 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 126,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after purchasing an additional 11,539 shares during the period.

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.44. The stock had a trading volume of 17,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,156. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.63 and a twelve month high of $58.53.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

