Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $3.72 Million in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 76,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF accounts for 1.9% of Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth $1,063,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of FCVT stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 38,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,615. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $55.99.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.