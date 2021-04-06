Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 9,097 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 33,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

JPM traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.68. The company had a trading volume of 96,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,513,351. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $82.40 and a 1-year high of $161.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $468.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.55 and a 200-day moving average of $125.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JPM. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.18.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

