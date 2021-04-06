Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Takes Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 24,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $59.98. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,815. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.03. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52 week low of $59.10 and a 52 week high of $60.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.