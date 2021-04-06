Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Corteva alerts:

CTVA has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Corteva from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.53.

Corteva stock opened at $47.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 57.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.38 and a 52-week high of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.