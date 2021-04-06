Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Carret Asset Management LLC

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 267.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,084,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,669,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,871 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at $1,784,019,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212,988 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,370,000 after acquiring an additional 394,660 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,800,017 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,431,770,000 after acquiring an additional 283,963 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,530,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,330,298,000 after acquiring an additional 139,629 shares during the period. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 9,015 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.50, for a total transaction of $3,303,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,049 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,458.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,208 shares of company stock worth $5,433,062. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $399.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,792. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $338.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $360.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $289.57 and a one year high of $393.15. The company has a market cap of $160.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

