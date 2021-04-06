Credit Suisse AG Acquires 790 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ACM Research by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,793,000 after buying an additional 172,318 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 3rd quarter worth $7,559,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in ACM Research by 687.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 85,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,934,000 after purchasing an additional 74,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ACM Research by 6,069,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in ACM Research in the 4th quarter worth $4,528,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.23% of the company’s stock.

ACMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $89.63 on Tuesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.31 and a 12-month high of $144.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.78 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.64.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $45.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $4,596,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tracy Liu sold 2,000 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,428 shares of company stock valued at $10,498,261. 46.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

