Credit Suisse AG Boosts Holdings in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a market cap of $846.15 million, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.77.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $51.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.30 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $75,400.00. Also, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.14, for a total transaction of $166,975.02. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

