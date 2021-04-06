Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Extreme Networks worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,612,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,351,000 after purchasing an additional 382,845 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 7,295,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,963,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after purchasing an additional 52,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,524 shares during the last quarter. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

Shares of Extreme Networks stock opened at $8.91 on Tuesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.58 and a 12-month high of $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.84.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 45,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $366,385.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,207.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 39,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $297,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 174,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,895. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

