Credit Suisse AG Has $1.10 Million Stake in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 30,885 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of Orion Engineered Carbons worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the third quarter worth $165,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,487 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 410.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 17,513 shares during the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OEC stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.70 and a beta of 1.76. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

