Credit Suisse AG Has $1.14 Million Position in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Marcus & Millichap worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MMI. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George M. Marcus sold 1,000 shares of Marcus & Millichap stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $768,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Marcus sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $197,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,566 shares in the company, valued at $908,958.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,275 shares of company stock valued at $8,341,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.03. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $40.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.79.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $250.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.50 million. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised Marcus & Millichap from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

