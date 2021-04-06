Credit Suisse AG Purchases 12,848 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,848 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 77.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 28,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC now owns 16,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,176 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $35,162.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,641.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Reyes Jorge Pelaez sold 5,913 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $175,970.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,838 shares of company stock worth $333,993 over the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE FDP opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $35.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

