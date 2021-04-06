Credit Suisse AG Sells 580,674 Shares of LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 680,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,674 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in LAIX were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LAIX in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

LAIX stock opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.13. LAIX Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $11.65.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

