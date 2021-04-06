Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.75 to $6.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Crescent Point Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

Shares of NYSE:CPG opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.54. Crescent Point Energy has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 166.19% and a positive return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $343.63 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 71.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,913 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

