Critical Review: National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) versus BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) and BOC Hong Kong (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

Get National Bank of Canada alerts:

This table compares National Bank of Canada and BOC Hong Kong’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $8.37 billion 2.73 $1.52 billion N/A N/A BOC Hong Kong $13.24 billion 2.78 $4.11 billion $7.77 8.97

BOC Hong Kong has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and BOC Hong Kong’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 18.17% 16.59% 0.70% BOC Hong Kong N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOC Hong Kong has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BOC Hong Kong shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $2.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOC Hong Kong pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. BOC Hong Kong pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for National Bank of Canada and BOC Hong Kong, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 5 6 0 2.55 BOC Hong Kong 0 0 1 0 3.00

National Bank of Canada presently has a consensus target price of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.88%. Given National Bank of Canada’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe National Bank of Canada is more favorable than BOC Hong Kong.

Summary

National Bank of Canada beats BOC Hong Kong on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust and estate services, banking services, lending services, guaranteed investment certificates, mutual funds, notes, structured products, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers risk management products and services; and debt and equity underwriting; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segment provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company also offers credit cards. It provides its services through a network of 483 branches and 1,573 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

BOC Hong Kong Company Profile

There is no company description available for BOC Hong Kong Holdings Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.