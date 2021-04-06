CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Position Boosted by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $109,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,707,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 285.5% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 47,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,537.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 88,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 83,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 93,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $18,295,423.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 2,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.90, for a total transaction of $457,681.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 446,015 shares of company stock worth $93,931,994. Insiders own 11.32% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $186.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.64.

Shares of CRWD opened at $186.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of -388.78 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $203.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.33. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $251.28.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 13.40% and a negative return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $264.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

