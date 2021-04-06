Curi Capital Acquires New Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

FRC traded up $1.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.61. 3,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,939. The company has a market cap of $29.03 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.45. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $180.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.25.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

