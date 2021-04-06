Curi Capital Acquires New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,099 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 19,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 10,910 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 7,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on UNH shares. Truist upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.82.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.11. 53,038 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,452,366. The company has a market cap of $345.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $235.12 and a fifty-two week high of $380.50.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,335,001.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total transaction of $1,679,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

