Curi Capital Acquires Shares of 2,112 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.22.

Shares of SBUX traded up $2.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $113.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,590,942. The company has a market cap of $133.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.39. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $64.41 and a 52-week high of $112.34.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.