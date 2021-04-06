Curi Capital Purchases Shares of 148,284 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 148,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 3.9% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 65,118,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574,728 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 50,375,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,229,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,898 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,229,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,317,000 after acquiring an additional 266,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,335,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,118,000 after acquiring an additional 8,737 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,490. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.27. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

