Curi Capital Purchases Shares of 6,651 iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $91.68. 17,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 885,254. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $93.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.77 and its 200-day moving average is $86.81.

About iShares US Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

