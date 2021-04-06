Curi Capital Takes $2.36 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.7% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

BATS:IEFA traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.14. 7,317,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62.

