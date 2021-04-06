Curi Capital Takes Position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFF. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.63. 64,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,983,795. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $38.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.93.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

