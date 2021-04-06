Curi Capital Takes Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Curi Capital acquired a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,000. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Curi Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Curi Capital owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,551,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 70,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,112 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 104,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 30,033 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.64. 5,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,451. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a one year low of $37.55 and a one year high of $44.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day moving average of $43.50.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

