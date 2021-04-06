Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Insider Sells $30,333.99 in Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $30,333.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James T. Collins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 12th, James T. Collins sold 1,680 shares of Customers Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $37,396.80.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,613. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.36 and a one year high of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $146.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after acquiring an additional 133,435 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,049,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

