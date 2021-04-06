CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.36% of CYREN worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in CYREN by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 776,477 shares during the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $0.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CYREN Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.64 and a fifty-two week high of $1.97.

CYREN (NASDAQ:CYRN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). CYREN had a negative return on equity of 79.16% and a negative net margin of 46.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. The company operates Cyren Cloud Security, a SaaS security platform, which provides Internet security services, including Web Security that provides the enforcement of Web policy and state-of-the-art threat protection for business users; DNS Security, which allows businesses to protect employees at headquarters, visitors in remote offices, customers at retail stores, or students on a campus; Email Security, a cloud-based secure email gateway; and Cloud Sandboxing that protects businesses against breaches and data loss from threats.

