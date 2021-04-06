Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,462 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 8,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 44.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 66,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.93 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 15.18 and a quick ratio of 15.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.00.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%. Analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $38,090.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Henderson sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total transaction of $78,458.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,504,068 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

