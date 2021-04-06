D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219,416 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,157 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $15,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 15,571,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,156,003,000 after purchasing an additional 192,079 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 10,562,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,961,000 after buying an additional 121,046 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,942,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,648,000 after buying an additional 142,526 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,480,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,414,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,609,000 after acquiring an additional 463,358 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $426,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,419 shares of company stock worth $1,499,876. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.95.

Shares of NYSE DHI traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,272,872. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $92.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 6.70.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.