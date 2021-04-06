Dai (DAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $363.26 Million

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. Dai has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and $363.26 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dai has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00058595 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00019913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.92 or 0.00663724 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00075954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00030735 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00037434 BTC.

Dai Profile

DAI is a token. It launched on November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 3,186,819,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,186,819,912 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Dai

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

