David J. Schlanger Sells 1,004 Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 1,004 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total value of $46,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,374.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PGNY opened at $46.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 419.18 and a beta of 1.83. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Progyny in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

