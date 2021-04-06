DEAPcoin (DEP) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.95 Million

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0108 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DEAPcoin has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. DEAPcoin has a total market cap of $9.57 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00058905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.04 or 0.00653852 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00078410 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

About DEAPcoin

DEAPcoin (DEP) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

