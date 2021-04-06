DEAPcoin Price Hits $0.0109 (DEP)

DEAPcoin (CURRENCY:DEP) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 6th. One DEAPcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DEAPcoin has traded 21.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DEAPcoin has a market capitalization of $9.64 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of DEAPcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00055062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00019741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.69 or 0.00686368 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00030935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DEAPcoin Profile

DEAPcoin (CRYPTO:DEP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2019. DEAPcoin’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 882,771,017 coins. DEAPcoin’s official Twitter account is @PlayMining_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. DEAPcoin’s official website is dea.sg.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEAPCOIN is an Entertainment Company that will create a new economy and culture with entertainment and assets in the digital age based on blockchain technology. A new culture and market created on the basis of “fun”. It aims to change/defy the conventional way of the era where users buy “fun” with the money we earn working. “

DEAPcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEAPcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEAPcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEAPcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

